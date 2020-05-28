Nest Cam IQ is at a rock-bottom price of $174 each when you buy 2

Home Depot is currently offering a 2-pack of Nest Cam IQ 1080p Indoor Security Cameras for $348 shipped. Also at Best Buy and Google directly. Normally $299 each, right now Nest Cam IQ is on sale for around $230 each at most retailers. For comparison, today’s deal saves you up to $250 over regular price. Offering 1080p footage, Nest Cam IQ lets you keep an eye on your home from afar. There’s even 12X digital zoom so you can really get in close and find out what’s going on should the need arise. Plus, you can easily ask Google Assistant to show you the video feed on smart displays and more. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

Pick up a more budget-focused camera when you opt for the Wyze Cam Pan. It’s just $38 shipped and offers 1080p footage, motion detection, and even works with Alexa and Assistant. It even pans and tilts, which can give you a wider view of things in your home. Just keep in mind that it doesn’t tie into the greater Nest ecosystem, which includes alarms and other monitoring tools.

Speaking of smart displays, you’ll want to check out this deal we spotted on the JBL Link View. It’s an 8-inch smart display powered by Google Assistant and makes it super easy to check on your new Nest Cam IQs. Right now, it’s just $100, which is a killer deal since it normally goes for $300.

Google Nest Cam IQ Outdoor features:

Nest Cam IQ is a seriously sharp outdoor security camera. It has brains to tell you when it sees a person and Supersight to show you an extra clear close-up tracking shot of who’s there. It can even recognize familiar faces with Nest Aware.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!