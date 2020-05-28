Ray-Ban’s updating your sunglasses for summer with 20% off popular styles

- May. 28th 2020 10:14 am ET

0

For a limited time only, Ray-Ban is offering a rare 20% off select eyewear and sunglasses. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free shipping on all orders. One of our top picks from this sale is the Aviator Classic Sunglasses that are currently marked down to $123 and originally were priced at $154. These sunglasses are gender neutral, which means anyone can wear them, and they feature a polarized lens. It also comes in a nice leather case to help protect your sunglasses and rated 4.6/5 stars with over 380 reviews from Ray-Ban customers. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

For women, the Round Metal Classic Sunglasses are very trendy for this season. Originally priced at $154, however during the sale you can find them for $123. They’re available in six fun color options and rated 4.6/5 stars.

Our top picks for women include:

