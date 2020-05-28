Rayovac’s top-rated rechargeable battery bundle is a must-own at $10

Amazon offers the Rayovac AA + AAA Rechargeable Battery Bundle for $9.97 Prime shipped. Regularly up to $15, today’s deal matches our previous mention and the Amazon all-time low price. This bundle has everything you need to get started with rechargeable batteries, including two AA and two AAAs. There’s also a wall charger bundled here which can power both sizes. It’s a great option for keeping your remotes, game controllers, and more all powered up and ready to rock. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

It’s tough to find a battery bundle at this price, as you’d typically pay quite a bit more for a four-pack of rechargeable batteries. For instance, Amazon is charging $19 for this bundle from Panasonic eneloop.

Rayovac Rechargeable Battery Bundle features:

Comes with 2 Rayovac AA and 2 AAA Batteries

Recommended for Digital Devices

Charges Rayovac Batteries in 8 Hours

Recharges Rayovac Batteries up to 1500X

Overcharge Protection

