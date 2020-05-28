Rayovac’s top-rated rechargeable battery bundle is a must-own at $10

- May. 28th 2020 6:54 am ET

$10
0

Amazon offers the Rayovac AA + AAA Rechargeable Battery Bundle for $9.97 Prime shipped. Regularly up to $15, today’s deal matches our previous mention and the Amazon all-time low price. This bundle has everything you need to get started with rechargeable batteries, including two AA and two AAAs. There’s also a wall charger bundled here which can power both sizes. It’s a great option for keeping your remotes, game controllers, and more all powered up and ready to rock. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

It’s tough to find a battery bundle at this price, as you’d typically pay quite a bit more for a four-pack of rechargeable batteries. For instance, Amazon is charging $19 for this bundle from Panasonic eneloop.

Swing by our daily Green Deals roundup for even more price drops on anything geared towards environmental consciousness.

Rayovac Rechargeable Battery Bundle features:

  • Comes with 2 Rayovac AA and 2 AAA Batteries
  • Recommended for Digital Devices
  • Charges Rayovac Batteries in 8 Hours
  • Recharges Rayovac Batteries up to 1500X
  • Overcharge Protection

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

$10
You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas of everyday life with the purchase of Whole Foods and the expansion of its Prime delivery service. You'll find everything related to Amazon, including the best deals, here in our constantly updated guide.
Best Green Deals

Best Green Deals

Here you'll find all of our top Green Deals, this is the landing page for price drops on LED light bulbs, solar panels, rechargeable batteries and more. Shop top brands like Philips, WORX, CREE, Eco Smart and others. This is the place to start saving money around your home while also conserving energy and protecting our planet.
Rayovac

About the Author

Trevor Daugherty's favorite gear

Grado SR80e Headphones

Grado SR80e Headphones
Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp

Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp