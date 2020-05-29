Check your pup’s DNA with this Embark identification test for $99 ($30 off)

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Embark Vet via Amazon offers its Dog DNA Test Kit for $99 shipped. That’s down $30 from the regular going rate and a match of the best offer we’ve tracked to date. Have you ever wondered the real story behind your dog’s breed? Embark has put together a pretty sweet DNA test kit for your puppy, which can identify over 350 different breeds and even help you find your dog’s relatives. Embark claims to be one of the most accurate tests out there, including that it “can precisely detect breed contributions down to 5% of the total breed make.” You’ll generally receive your results within up to 3-weeks. Rated 4.6/5 stars by nearly 600 reviewers.

I’m going to go out on a limb and guess that if you’re investing in a dog DNA kit, you’re pretty fond of your 4-legged friend. Take the savings from today’s deal and pick up a new toy for your puppers. ZippyPaws has great ratings and is safer than most other toys on the market thanks to its stuffing free design. Check out this 3-pack for $9 to get started.

Embark Dog DNA Test features:

Embark screens for over 350 dog breeds, types, and varieties. Using a research-grade genotyping platform developed in partnership with Cornell University College of Veterinary Medicine, Embark offers the most accurate breed breakdown on the market. In mixed breed dogs, Embark can precisely detect breed contributions down to 5% of the total breed make. This makes Embark’s product more than twice as precise as other tests on the market that can only detect breed contributions of 12% or more.

