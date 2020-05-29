Check your pup’s DNA with this Embark identification test for $99 ($30 off)

- May. 29th 2020 9:20 am ET

$99
0

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Embark Vet via Amazon offers its Dog DNA Test Kit for $99 shipped. That’s down $30 from the regular going rate and a match of the best offer we’ve tracked to date. Have you ever wondered the real story behind your dog’s breed? Embark has put together a pretty sweet DNA test kit for your puppy, which can identify over 350 different breeds and even help you find your dog’s relatives. Embark claims to be one of the most accurate tests out there, including that it “can precisely detect breed contributions down to 5% of the total breed make.” You’ll generally receive your results within up to 3-weeks. Rated 4.6/5 stars by nearly 600 reviewers.

I’m going to go out on a limb and guess that if you’re investing in a dog DNA kit, you’re pretty fond of your 4-legged friend. Take the savings from today’s deal and pick up a new toy for your puppers. ZippyPaws has great ratings and is safer than most other toys on the market thanks to its stuffing free design. Check out this 3-pack for $9 to get started.

Make sure to hit up our home goods guide for additional deals on everything you need for the house. That includes deals this week on kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools, and much more.

Embark Dog DNA Test features:

Embark screens for over 350 dog breeds, types, and varieties. Using a research-grade genotyping platform developed in partnership with Cornell University College of Veterinary Medicine, Embark offers the most accurate breed breakdown on the market. In mixed breed dogs, Embark can precisely detect breed contributions down to 5% of the total breed make. This makes Embark’s product more than twice as precise as other tests on the market that can only detect breed contributions of 12% or more.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

$99
You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas of everyday life with the purchase of Whole Foods and the expansion of its Prime delivery service. You'll find everything related to Amazon, including the best deals, here in our constantly updated guide.
Best Home Goods Deals

Best Home Goods Deals

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.
embark

About the Author

Trevor Daugherty's favorite gear

Grado SR80e Headphones

Grado SR80e Headphones
Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp

Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp