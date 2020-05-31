Score 3 Alexa and Assistant-enabled TP-Link Mini Smart Plugs for $30 (28% off)

Amazon is currently offering a 3-pack of TP-Link Mini HS105 Smart Plugs for $29.99 shipped. Typically selling for $14 each, today’s offer is good for a 28% discount, matches the all-time low, and is one of the first times we’ve seen it drop to this price. Equipped with a standalone design that doesn’t require hub, TP-Link’s smart plug works with both Alexa and Assistant out of the box for voice control. Using the companion smartphone app offers up access to scheduling and more. Plus, the compact design won’t hog both of the wall outlets. Over 7,200 customers have left a 4.5/5 star rating.

Just want to set a daily schedule for a lamp or appliance without dealing with smart home connectivity? Score Amazon’s best-selling 7-Day Digital Programmable Timer for $13. It carries a 4.4/5 star rating from over 5,100 shoppers and can automate two accessories at once.

TP-Link Mini HS105 Smart Plug features:

Control lighting and other appliances from anywhere with the Kasa Smart Wi-Fi Plug mini. Schedule connected devices turn on when you get home, then power down when you go to sleep. Control each outlet individually or as one, set schedules or scenes, even use voice commands with Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, or Microsoft Cortana.

