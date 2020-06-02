Sperry Outlet cuts up to 60% off boat shoes, sandals, more + free shipping

Sperry Outlet offers up to 60% off last chance styles including boat shoes, sneakers, sandals, and more for summer. Prices are as marked. As always, customers receive free shipping on all orders. The Sojourn 2-Eye Boat Shoes for men are our top pick from this sale. Originally priced at $90, however during this event you can find them marked down to $48. Boat shoes are a classic for warm weather and they can easily be dressed up or down. This style features a cushioned insole for added comfort and a rubber bottom that promotes traction. It also has a 360-degree lace system that offers support and a snug fit. Be sure to head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks and check out our fashion guide for additional deals today.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!