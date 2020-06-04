Holy Stone’s best-selling FPV quadcopter drops to $36 following a 48% discount

Holy Stone (99% positive all-time feedback from 31,900+) via Amazon offers its HS110D FPV Quadcopter at $35.99 shipped when clipping the on-page coupon and applying code 7ZK8GAUU at checkout. Typically selling for $70, it just recently dropped to $60 with today’s offer amounting to a total savings of 48% and marking a new all-time low. Featuring a 720p camera with 120-degree wide-angle lens, you’ll be able to capture aerial photos with ease. The camera also enables this drone’s FPV capabilities through a companion smartphone app. Other inclusions like an altitude hold mode and modular battery system for prolonged flight times round out the notable features. As a #1 best-seller, it carries a 4.2/5 star rating from over 1,600 customers. Head below for more.

Today’s discount is one of the most affordable options out there when it comes to a camera-equipped drone. Though if you’re just looking for a more entry-level way to log some flight time, Holy Stone’s Predator Mini Quadcopter will only set you back $24 right now when clipping the on-page coupon. Over 6,600 customers have left a 4.2/5 star rating.

Don’t forget that you can still bring home DJI’s Mavic Pro Platinum Quadcopter while it’s on sale in certified refurbished condition. This model comes straight from DJI and offers some higher-end features at $785.

Holy Stone HS110D FPV Quadcopter features:

You can capture memorable moments with distortion-free and view images on your phone from the wide-angel lens. The app enables you to expand your creativity further and share it on social media with ease. When you focus on shooting images, you may set your hands off the joystick and the drone still suspend in mid-air with locked altitude.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!