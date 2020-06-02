Bring home DJI’s Mavic Pro Platinum Quadcopter at $785 (Refurb, Orig. $1,149)

DJI’s official eBay storefront currently offers its Mavic Pro Platinum Quadcopter for $785 shipped in certified refurbished condition. Having originally sold for $1,149, today’s offer is good for a 31% discount, marks the first price cut we’ve seen so far this year, and is the lowest to date. You can also score the Fly More Bundle version for $1,035, down from $1,299 like you’d pay at Best Buy. DJI Mavic Pro Platinum delivers 4K aerial videography with a 3-axis gimbal alongside 30-minutes of flight time. It’s also said to be 60-percent quieter than other quadcopters in the brand’s stable and packs a variety of sensors for object avoidance. DJI also includes its standard 1-year warranty with purchase. Rated 4.7/5 stars from over 220 customers. Head below for more.

For novice flyers who are looking for a more affordable way to brush up on their piloting skills, the DJI Mavic Mini is a much more compelling buy at $399. This compact drone comes equipped with 3-axis motorized gimbal, allowing it to capture ”ultra-smooth footage” 2.7K Quad HD videos from the sky alongside 12MP aerial photos.

