Lenovo’s P10 Android Tablet doubles as an Alexa display at $200 (Save 33%)

Amazon currently offers the Lenovo Smart Tab P10 10.1-inch 32GB Android Tablet for $199.99 shipped. Typically fetching up to $300, today’s offer saves you 33%, is $40 under the previous price cut, and marks a new all-time low. Featuring a 10.1-inch screen, Lenovo’s Smart Tab P10 pairs with a charging dock in order to convert it into an Alexa hub. And if the 32GB of built-in storage isn’t enough, you’ll be able to leverage an up to 256GB microSD card for more. Plus, you’ll be able to enjoy Dolby Atmos audio with an array of four built-in speakers. Over 1,500 customers have left a 3.7/5 star rating. Head below for more.

Looking for a more affordable way to enjoy a screen-based Alexa experience? Consider the Echo Show 5 at $70. Rather than getting a 10.1-inch screen here like you would with the featured deal, Show 5 sports a 5.5-inch display. But for adding to your nightstand or desk, this is a great alternative. Head over to our hands-on review for a more in-depth look.

Earlier this morning we spotted LG G7 Fit Smartphone on sale to give you an Android fix for $150. That’s alongside the Samsung Galaxy handset bundles that are still live at $299 off and even more in our Android guide.

Lenovo Smart Tab P10 features:

The Lenovo Smart Tab is a great Android tablet that becomes a Smart Screen with Alexa built-in. Dock your tablet to automatically switch to Show Mode and get a full screen Alexa experience from across the room. Just ask to stream music or play videos, check the weather, see the news, set a timer, and more, hands-free.

