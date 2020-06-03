Samsung’s latest microSD cards discounted by up to 20% with new all-time lows

Amazon is discounting the latest microSD cards from Samsung by up to 20% with free shipping on orders over $25 or with a Prime membership. Our top pick is the EVO Select 256GB model at $39.99. It typically goes for $50 with today’s deal marking a new Amazon all-time low. This model is designed for 4K video with support for transfer speeds up to 100MB/s. It can also be used in tandem with various smartphones, Nintendo Switch consoles, and other cameras. It’s designed for rough and tumble activities, with a waterproof build. Ships with a stellar 10-year warranty for added peace of mind. Samsung’s lineup of microSD has excellent ratings across the board. You can check out additional capacities on sale here.

Update 6/3 @ 2:45 PM: CalDigit via Amazon is offering its Tuff Nano Compact Rugged 512GB NVMe USB-C SSD for $109.95 shipped. You’ll also find the 1TB model on sale for $199.95 shipped. This is $20 off each and is among the best pricing that we’ve tracked. Rated 4.8/5 stars.

Put your savings to work and grab Anker’s 8-in-1 portable card reader with support for microSD and more. It’s wise to have one of these around as an easy way to quickly transfer your data and more. This model does have USB-A connectivity, so it’s compatible with a number of legacy devices.

We have more storage deals available this week, including up to $150 off some of Synology’s latest NAS systems. These network-attached storage solutions are a great way to jumpstart your home media setup. Check out all the details right here.

Samsung EVO Select features:

Ideal for Recording 4K UHD Video: Samsung microSD EVO Select is perfect for high res photos, gaming, music, tablets, laptops, action cameras, DSLR’s, drones, smartphones (Galaxy S20 5G, S20+ 5G, S20 Ultra 5G, S10, S10+, S10e, S9, S9+, Note9, S8, S8+, Note8, S7, S7 Edge, etc. ), Android devices and more

Ultra-Fast Read Write Speeds: Up to 100MB/S Read and 90MB/S Write Speeds; UHS Speed Class U3 and Speed Class 10 (Performance May Vary Based on Host Device, Interface, Usage Conditions, and Other Factors)

Built to Last Reliability: Memory Card Is Also Water Proof, Temperature Proof, X-Ray Proof, and Magnetic Proof

