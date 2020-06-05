Smartphone Accessories: Monoprice Leather Wallet iPhone XS/Max Cases $3, more

Monoprice is currently offering its FORM iPhone XS/Max Leather Wallet Cases in various styles starting at $3.55 shipped. Typically fetching $12 each, today’s offer saves you 70%, is $6 less than our previous mentions, and good for new all-time lows across the board. Comprised of high-quality vegan leather and a polycarbonate shell, this case adds three card slots to your iPhone. It also features an integrated stand to make enjoying videos more convenient. Ratings are still coming in, but positive so far. The brand’s entire lineup of FORM products are well-reviewed, as well.

More smartphone accessories:

Deals still live from yesterday:

The FORM Wallet Case combines high-quality vegan leather with a strong polycarbonate shell to provide scratch protection and handy, low profile card storage. All FORM cases are meticulously designed and engineered to exacting standards to ensure a snug fit around your device, while providing easy access to buttons, speakers, microphones, cameras, and connectors. The Wallet Case boasts three internal card slots that can hold multiple cards without adding unnecessary bulk, while a strong magnet helps keep the case closed, without becoming a nuisance to repeated access.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!