Withings BPM Connect logs blood pressure into Apple Health at $83 (Reg. $100)

- Jun. 5th 2020 8:50 am ET

Get this deal
$100 $83
0

Amazon is currently offering the Withings BPM Connect Smart Blood Pressure Monitor for $82.99 shipped. Down from $100, today’s offer saves you 17%, comes within $3 of our previous mention, and is the third-best we’ve seen to date. Withings’ BPM Connect syncs with your iPhone or Android device, bringing blood pressure readings to the Apple Health app and other services. It makes a great companion to a fitness wearable for supplementing your health tracking, and fits everything into a compact design that’s simple to use. Complete with an FDA seal of approval, you’ll be able to count on medically-accurate data. Rated 3.8/5 stars from over 555 customers.

Save even more when you opt for Omron’s Series 10 Bluetooth Blood Pressure Monitor at $69. This option trades the all-in-one design for a more affordable price tag, but with similar monitoring features. There’s also a built-in display for checking readings. Rated 4.3/5 stars from 400 customers. 

Don’t forget that you can still save on the Withings Sleep Tracking Pad at $72.50, alongside a variety of other devices from the brand. Though if you’re looking for a new wearable, swing by this morning’s refurbished Apple Watch Series 2 deals from $130.

Withings BPM Connect features:

Withings BPM Connect makes it remarkable convenient to take your blood pressure at home. It provides medically accurate blood pressure and heart rate measurements with immediate color-coded feedback on the monitor. BPM Connect also synchronizes seamlessly via Wi-Fi and Bluetooth to the free Health Mate app on your iPhone or iPad, where you can see all your data history and share it with your doctor.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Get this deal
$100 $83
You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas of everyday life with the purchase of Whole Foods and the expansion of its Prime delivery service. You'll find everything related to Amazon, including the best deals, here in our constantly updated guide.
Withings

Withings

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Nintendo Switch
Philips Hue Go

Philips Hue Go