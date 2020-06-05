Withings BPM Connect logs blood pressure into Apple Health at $83 (Reg. $100)

Amazon is currently offering the Withings BPM Connect Smart Blood Pressure Monitor for $82.99 shipped. Down from $100, today’s offer saves you 17%, comes within $3 of our previous mention, and is the third-best we’ve seen to date. Withings’ BPM Connect syncs with your iPhone or Android device, bringing blood pressure readings to the Apple Health app and other services. It makes a great companion to a fitness wearable for supplementing your health tracking, and fits everything into a compact design that’s simple to use. Complete with an FDA seal of approval, you’ll be able to count on medically-accurate data. Rated 3.8/5 stars from over 555 customers.

Save even more when you opt for Omron’s Series 10 Bluetooth Blood Pressure Monitor at $69. This option trades the all-in-one design for a more affordable price tag, but with similar monitoring features. There’s also a built-in display for checking readings. Rated 4.3/5 stars from 400 customers.

Don’t forget that you can still save on the Withings Sleep Tracking Pad at $72.50, alongside a variety of other devices from the brand. Though if you’re looking for a new wearable, swing by this morning’s refurbished Apple Watch Series 2 deals from $130.

Withings BPM Connect features:

Withings BPM Connect makes it remarkable convenient to take your blood pressure at home. It provides medically accurate blood pressure and heart rate measurements with immediate color-coded feedback on the monitor. BPM Connect also synchronizes seamlessly via Wi-Fi and Bluetooth to the free Health Mate app on your iPhone or iPad, where you can see all your data history and share it with your doctor.

