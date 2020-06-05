Perfect for working from home, this 3-fan laptop cooling pad is $20 (Orig. $25)

Whether you are working from home or bingeing on Netflix, chances are that your laptop is working pretty hard right now. The Laptop Cooling Pad from Argom will keep your machine running smoothly, with three fans providing excellent circulation. You can get it now for $19.99 (Orig. $24.99) at 9to5Toys Specials.

Modern laptops are generally very thin. This is great for portability, but not so good for air circulation. As a result, your machine may start to struggle when you attempt demanding tasks — and overheating can even cause damage.

The Argom Laptop Cooling Pad provides a neat solution. This stylish stand is completely see-through, with four rubber feet providing excellent grip on your desk or any other flat surface.

The sturdy base contains three 2.4-inch fans, which pull heat away from your laptop. They can hit 1,500 rpm to provide rapid cooling, but the fans are relatively quiet.

The Cooling Pad is usually priced at $24.99, but you can get it now for just $19.99.

If you do serious gaming or creative work, you might want to upgrade to the Notebook Base. This larger stand has one 6.2-inch fan that runs silently, and two USB outputs for charging. Worth $24.99, the base is also now $19.99.

