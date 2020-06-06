Upgrade your home office with Ameriwood’s Candon Desk at $115.50 (Save $50)

Amazon is offering the Ameriwood Home Candon Desk for $115.66 shipped. That’s $50 off recent pricing and is among the best we’ve tracked over the last year. This desk is ready to make your home office, dorm room or bedroom your favorite workspace. It measures 30.1- by 45- by 19.5-inches, ensuring it offers plenty of room while also providing enough space to keep you productive. Two open shelves and a file drawer can be found along the side, yielding ample storage for most needs. Rated 4+ stars from nearly 70% of reviewers.

Whether you’d like to prop up an iPad for productivity or Nintendo Switch for a bit of fun throughout your day, TechMatte’s $12 Tablet Stand is a versatile way to round out today’s purchase. It can rotate 270-degrees, ensuring you can find the perfect viewing angle for any moment.

Keep yourself from breaking a sweat or getting chills in your office when nabbing Dyson’s refurbished Hot + Cool Fan/Heater for $180. When bought in new condition this unit still fetches it original price of $450, leaving you with 60% in savings.

Ameriwood Home Candon Desk features:

Keep everything you need right by your side while you work in your home office, dorm room or bedroom on the Ameriwood Home Condon Desk

This desk is equipped with Plenty of writing space, 1 letter file drawer and 2 open shelves for all your supplies and paperwork

Beautiful textured distressed medium brown Finish with Black legs and handle pair Perfectly together for a mix of contemporary and modern Styles

