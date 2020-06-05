Apple’s half-terabyte prev-gen. 12.9-inch iPad Pro hits all-time low of $899

Tigerdirect is offering Apple’s previous-generation 12.9-inch iPad Pro Wi-Fi 512GB in Silver for $899 shipped. Originally priced at $1,349, this device currently fetches $1,180 at retailers like Amazon and easily bests previous offers we’ve tracked. When it comes to tablets, Apple arguably has a huge lead in specifications and performance. This is due in part to a 12.9-inch edge-to-edge Liquid Retina display, A12X Bionic chip, Face ID, and the list goes on. Despite having all these features, this thin device achieves up to 10-hour battery life, a claim that I’ve found to be true having spent a considerable amount of time with it. Check out our hands-on video review to learn more.

Unless you’re planning to toss your Mac out the window, you might as well get in on some of that SideCar action with a Stouch iPad Pro Stand for $40. This aluminum stand rotates 270-degrees, is comprised of aluminum and solid steel, and features a colorway that’s made to match your new device.

With all the savings you managed to score today, you’re on the path towards owning Apple’s new iPad Pro Magic Keyboard. In our recently-published review, we detail how it’s helped in over 6-weeks of use, helping give you an idea if it’s a good fit for your setup.

Oh, and be sure to swing by our Apple guide to find deals that include Apple Watch Series 5 from $299, a 4K movie sale with 90s hits priced at $5, and much more.

Apple’s prev-gen. 12.9-inch iPad Pro features:

12.9-inch edge-to-edge Liquid Retina display with ProMotion, True Tone, and wide color

A12X Bionic chip with Neural Engine

Face ID for secure authentication and Apple Pay

12MP back camera, 7MP TrueDepth front camera

Four speaker audio with wider stereo sound

802.11ac Wi-Fi

Up to 10 hours of battery life

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!