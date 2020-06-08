CORSAIR’s sniper-ready M65 Elite gaming mouse hits new low of $35 (Reg. $50)

Amazon is offering the CORSAIR M65 Elite Gaming Mouse for $34.99 shipped. Also at Best Buy. Normally $50, today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked and is the best available. This mouse is great for those who are always playing FPS titles, especially ones that center around snipers. The “sniper button” slows down your mouse DPI drastically, giving you greater control when it matters most. Speaking of DPI, this mouse can reach up to 18,000, should your needs go that high. Plus, it has tunable weights so you can make it as heavy, or light, as you want. Rated 3.7/5 stars.

The Logitech G203 Prodigy Gaming Mouse is a great option if you’re on a slightly tighter budget. It’s just $28 shipped at Amazon and offers an RGB design that’ll fit any decor. The sensor only goes up to 6,000 DPI instead of 18,000, so do keep that in mind.

Speaking of Logitech, be sure to check out our hands-on review of the G203 Lightsync gaming mouse which was just released. While it’s a bit more than the two options above, coming in at $40 shipped, the 8,000 DPI sensor and Logitech’s G-HUB synchronization could be a better fit for your gaming setup.

CORSAIR M65 Elite Gaming Mouse features:

CORSAIR’s Most Advanced Optical Gaming Sensor:Native 18,000 DPI, adjustable in 1 DPI resolution steps, gives you total sensitivity customization and ultra accurate tracking

Advanced Tunable Weight System: Adjust M65 RGB Elite’s center of gravity to suit your grip, or reduce its weight to just 97 grams

Eight Fully Programmable Buttons: Get the most from your games with the ability to remap or assign custom macros to every click

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!