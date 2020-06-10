Cole Haan Father’s Day takes extra 25% off when you buy 2 styles + free shipping

Just in time for Father’s Day, Cole Haan is currently offering an extra 25% off your purchase when you buy two or more sale styles. Discount is applied at checkout. Customers receive free shipping on all orders. Summer is a perfect time to update your shoe collection. One of the most notable deals from this sale is the men’s Nantucket Loafers that are currently marked down to $80 and originally was priced at $130. This slip-on style makes getting out of the door a breeze. Plus, they can easily be dressed up or down depending on your outfit. You can find them in eight color options and rated 4.6/5 stars from Cole Haan customers. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks.
Our top picks for men include:
- Grand Tour Oxford $60 (Orig. $150)
- Claude Venetian Loafers $50 (Orig. $150)
- Nantucket Loafer $80 (Orig. $130)
- GrandMøtion Woven Sneaker $120 (Orig. $180)
- 2.ZERØGRAND Wingtip Oxford $130 (Orig. $200)
- …and even more deals…
Our top picks for women include:
- Cloudfeel Espadrille Ankle Strap Sandal $60 (Orig. $90)
- Alyx Slide Sandal $50 (Orig. $130)
- Avani City Sandal $90 (Orig. $150)
- Piper Mule $90 (Orig. $110)
- Cloudfeel Espadrille $70 (Orig. $100)
- …and even more deals…
