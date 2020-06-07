Samsung’s Galaxy Buds+ include an official 9W Qi charger for $150 (Save $30)

Amazon is currently offering the Samsung Galaxy Buds+ True Wireless Earbuds bundled with Samsung’s 9W Qi Charging Pad for $149.99 shipped. Normally you’d pay $149 for the earbuds and $31 for the charger, with today’s discount saving you $30 and matching the Amazon low on this bundle. Equipped with a true wireless design, Samsung’s most recent pair of earbuds rock 11-hours of audio playback per charge, or 22 when you slip them into the case. The inclusion of Samsung’s Ambient Sound feature cuts out distracting audio. Qi charging support pairs perfectly with the bundled power pad, which can dish out 9W speeds. Rated 4.5/5 stars from over 2,700 customers and we found them to be a no-brainer for Android users in our hands-on review.

Ditch the enhanced audio quality, bolstered battery life, and Ambient Sound feature when opting for the previous-generation Samsung Galaxy Buds at $108 instead. This alternative will let you pocket some extra cash, but you’ll miss out on the value brought by the bundled charger in the featured deal.

Samsung Galaxy Buds+ features:

Get lost in your favorite playlist with these Samsung Galaxy Buds+ earphones. The premium AKG technology delivers crisp, high notes and deep bass for a full-bodied sound, while the built-in battery delivers up to 22 hours of nonstop playtime for limitless entertainment. When paired with your smartphone, these rechargeable Samsung Galaxy Buds+ earphones are compatible with virtual assistants like Bixby or Alexa for convenient hands-free control.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!