Fossil’s Sport Wear OS Smartwatch returns to $99 at Amazon (Save $60+), more

Amazon is currently offering the Fossil Sport Smartwatch for $99 shipped. Typically fetching upwards of $275, we’ve recently seen it selling in the $160 range. Today’s offer also matches our previous mention and is one of the lowest we’ve seen since the beginning of the year. This 43mm smartwatch features heart rate tracking and GPS monitoring, all packed into a swim-proof design. You’ll be able to enjoy up to 24-hours of battery life per charge and view text messages as well as other notifications on its touchscreen display. Over 1,170 customers have left a 3.8/5 star rating and we called it “the best Wear OS device for most people” in our hands-on review. More details and smartwatch deals below.

More smartwatch deals:

A perfect use of your savings is towards an additional band for your new Fossil smartwatch. Amazon has plenty of different styles starting under $15, with everything from sport to leather, metal link and more to change up the watch’s design.

Today’s Fossil discount is just one of the latest fitness tracker and smartwatch deals we’ve spotted. The growing list of offers is headlined by a new Amazon low on the Fibit Charge 4 at $130 alongside Garmin wearables from $100. Or if you’re in the Android ecosystem, Samsung’s Galaxy Smartwatch are available starting at $199.

Fossil Sport Wear OS Smartwatch features:

Fit for every style—this ultra-lightweight 43mm Sport smartwatch features a black silicone strap, lets you track your heart rate, track your workout (even swimming), customize your dial and more. Smartwatches powered with Wear OS by Google are compatible with iPhone and Android phones.

