This collectors set includes The Hobbit and all three Lord of the Rings at $21

Amazon is offering The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings: Deluxe Pocket Boxed Set for $20.99 Prime shipped. For comparison, it regularly goes for around $30 and today’s deal is one of the best prices that we’ve tracked. Offering The Hobbit, as well as all three Lord of the Rings books, this set is a must-have for any J. R. R. Tolkien fan. Each book has a leatherette cover and has a stamped title. The box is also leatherette bound and has gold foil stamping, giving it a high-end look. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Should you have Kindle Unlimited, you’ll be able to read The Fellowship of the Ring, The Two Towers, and The Return of the King at no cost. That’s right, all three Lord of the Rings books are included with Kindle Unlimited. If you’re not a Kindle Unlimited subscriber, then be sure to check out this 30-day free trial, which should be more than enough time for you to finish the Lord of the Rings.

Speaking of Kindle, did you see that Amazon released two new colorways today? The Kindle Paperwhite now comes in both a sage and plum color, which let you further express your style while enjoying a good read anywhere you go.

The Lord of the Rings Pocket Boxed Set features:

In The Hobbit, Bilbo Baggins is whisked away from his comfortable, unambitious life in Hobbiton by the wizard Gandalf and a company of dwarves. He finds himself caught up in a plot to raid the treasure hoard of Smaug the Magnificent, a large and very dangerous dragon. The Lord of the Rings tells of the great quest undertaken by Frodo Baggins and the Fellowship of the Ring: Gandalf the wizard; the hobbits Merry, Pippin, and Sam; Gimli the dwarf; Legolas the elf; Boromir of Gondor; and a tall, mysterious stranger called Strider. J.R.R. Tolkien’s three volume masterpiece is at once a classic myth and a modern fairy tale—a story of high and heroic adventure set in the unforgettable landscape of Middle-earth.

