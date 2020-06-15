Amazon’s Kindle lineup goes on sale from $65 including new colors, more

Amazon’s Kindle lineup is now on sale for Father’s Day, headlined by the entry-level model at $64.99. It typically goes for $90 with today’s deal matching the second-best offer we’ve seen in 2020. Free shipping is available for all. The latest Kindle features a 167ppi glare-free display, which is designed to read like real paper instead of a traditional electronic display. A charge of the battery “lasts weeks, not hours.” Learn more in our announcement coverage. Rated 4.4/5 stars. Hit the jump for additional deals on Amazon’s popular E-readers.

This week’s sale also includes the Kindle Paperwhite, which is now available in additional colors, for $104.99. You’d typically pay $130 here with today’s deal once again matching our previous mention. As the “thinnest, lightest Kindle Paperwhite yet”, this E-reader sports a flush-front design and 300ppi glare-free display. It also works with Audible and Bluetooth headphones, so you can easily listen to your content as well. It’s a #1 best-seller at Amazon with a 4.4/5 star rating from nearly 38,000 reviewers.

You can check out the rest of today’s sale on this landing page. Don’t forget to swing by this week’s coverage of Amazon’s other Father’s Day sales, including notable discounts on Alexa-enabled devices.

Kindle E-reader features:

Flush-front design and 300 ppi glare-free display – The thinnest, lightest Kindle Paperwhite yet. Reads like real paper even in bright sunlight.

Waterproof – So you’re free to read and relax at the beach, by the pool, or in the bath.

Enjoy twice the storage with 8 GB – Or choose 32 GB to hold more magazines, comics, and audiobooks.

Now with Audible – Pair with Bluetooth headphones or speakers to listen to your story.

A single battery charge lasts weeks, not hours.

