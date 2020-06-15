Enso Rings Father’s Day Sale takes 25% off popular styles from $6

- Jun. 15th 2020 9:52 am ET

Enso Rings Father’s Day Sale takes 25% off select styles for men. Prices are as marked. Shipping prices apply and vary per order. One of the most notable deals from this event is the Thin Bevel Classic Ring that’s marked down to $19 and originally was priced at $25. This ring comes in an array of color options and would make a fantastic gift for Father’s Day. The beveled sides give this style a classic look and it has a soft finish for additional comfort. Plus, you can engrave any style of ring to make it personalized. With over 1,200 reviews from Enso customers, the Bevel Ring is rated 4.9/5 stars. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks or you can shop the entire sale here.

The most notable deals for men include:

