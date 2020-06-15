Score a new 2020 low on Samsung’s Galaxy Fit Smartwatch at $50 (Save 28%)

Microsoft is currently offering Samsung Galaxy Fit Smartwatch for $49.99 shipped. Typically selling for $70, like you’ll find at Best Buy, today’s offer is good for a 28% discount, beats our previous mention by $10, and marks the lowest we’ve seen this year. Featuring an AMOLED display, Samsung has packed everything from heart rate monitoring to smartphone notifications into Galaxy Fit alongside up to a full week of battery life per charge. It’s also water-resistant up to 50-meters and can automatically track workouts. Rated 4.1/5 stars from 345 customers and you can learn more in our hands-on review.

Save a bit more than the lead deal when opting for the popular Xiaomi Mi Band 4 for $46 at Amazon. This option sports an overall similar design to the Galaxy Fit, but ditches the Samsung branding in favor of up to 20-day battery life. You’ll still find similar fitness tracking capabilities, as well. Learn more in our hands-on review.

Today’s discount is joined by several other ongoing wearable deals highlighted by a 2020 low on Withings’ colorful Move Hybrid Smartwatch at $56. There’s also a collection of Garmin smartwatches from $100 alongside Fitbit Charge 4 at $130.

Samsung Galaxy Fit features:

Stay updated on fitness progress with this Samsung Galaxy Fit fitness smartwatch. The watch automatically detects your activities and sleep with a continuous battery that lasts up to a week on a single charge. This Samsung Galaxy Fit fitness smartwatch seamlessly integrates the vibrant AMOLED display within its slim profile.

