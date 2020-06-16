ALDO’s Summer Sale is live with up to 50% off sandals, boots, more

The ALDO Summer Sale takes up to 50% off select styles of sandals, boots, sneakers, and more. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $70 or more. For men, the Bramber Dress Boots are a standout from this sale. They’re currently on sale for $80 and originally were priced at $120. These boots are great for work events with dress pants or styled with jeans on the weekends. You can choose from two color options and it has a cushioned insole for additional comfort. Hit the jump to find the rest of our top picks or you can shop the entire sale here.

The most notable deals for men include:

The most notable deals for women include:

Finally, be sure to check out the Clark’s Father’s Day Sale that’s offering 40% off dress shoes, sneakers, and more.

