Arlo Pro 3 system with two HomeKit cameras at $400 (Save $100), more from $130

Amazon is currently offering the Arlo Pro 3 2-Camera Security System for $399.99 shipped. Having dropped from $500, today’s offer is good for a 20% discount, comes within $1 of the Amazon all-time low, and one of the best prices to date. HomeKit support will surely be the most eye-catching features for those in the Apple ecosystem, but there’s also 2K recording with a 160-degree field of view. Each of the included cameras are also rocking IP65 water-resistant housings, which have been redesigned to incorporate new features like automatic panning and zooming, as well as HDR. Rated 4.4/5 stars from over 615 customers and you can dive into our hands-on review for a closer look. Head below for more from Arlo deals from $130.

If the two included cameras in the featured deal won’t provide enough coverage, Amazon is also discounting the Arlo Pro 3 Add-on Camera to $169.99. Typically fetching $200, today’s offer is good for a $30 discount, comes within $6 of the all-time low, and is the second-best price to date. With the same feature set as the lead deal, this camera brings another way to surveil your home into the mix. Rated 4.4/5 stars from over 615 customers.

Lastly, Amazon offers the Arlo Video Doorbell for $129.99. Down from $150, today’s offer comes within $10 of the all-time low and is one of the best prices we’ve seen otherwise. Integrating with the rest of the Arlo smart home security ecosystem, the brand’s Video Doorbell brings 1080p recording, two-way audio, and a weather-resistant package to your front door. It carries a 4.4/5 star rating from over 1,400 shoppers.

Arlo Pro 3 features:

Keep an eye on your home or business day and night with Arlo Pro 3. With no wires, you can install Pro 3 in minutes and view video directly from your phone. Spot unique details with color night vision, and see more in dark areas with the integrated spotlight.

