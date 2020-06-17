Android deals abound from $90 in this 1-day Samsung sale (Cert. Refurb)

Today only, Woot offers various Samsung Android Smartphones in refurbished condition from $89.99. Free shipping is available for Prime members; otherwise, a $6 delivery fee will apply. Headlining is the refurbished Samsung Galaxy Note9 128GB for GSM networks at $389.99. As a comparison, it originally sold for $1,000 and still fetches as much at Amazon. This is the second-best price we’ve tracked to date. Notable features include a 6.4-inch AMOLED display, bundled S-Pen, alongside 8 and 12MP cameras. 4K video recording at 60fps is certainly a standout as well. We called it a “phone that makes almost no compromises” in our hands-on review. Amazon customers largely agree. Includes a 90-day warranty with purchase.

Put your savings to work and grab a new case along the way. Our top pick is from Spigen at $12. Its Liquid Air case offers a slim and form-fitting design that is sure to not add too much bulk to an already large Android device. A textured back also helps prevent any accidental drops. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Check out the rest of today’s sale for more Android deals starting at $90.

Samsung Galaxy Note 9 features:

The Note9 has the largest amount of storage offered in a Samsung phone More space means more files, videos, and photos-and more peace of mind knowing there’s a place for it all

The Note9 gives you a quick network connection for incredibly fast streaming and downloading, so you can do more, uninterrupted

Still amazing on screen, but now the S-Pen has more power off screen Remotely control different applications and use the S pen to capture shots from far away, scroll, and play music

