Today only, Apple’s 13-inch MacBook Pro on sale from $1,140 (Cert. Refurb)

Today only, Woot offers the previous-generation Apple 13-inch MacBook Pro 256GB with Touch Bar from $1,140 in certified refurbished condition. Free shipping is available for Prime members; otherwise a $6 delivery fee will apply. That’s good for $559 off the original price and $100 less than our previous mention. This machine includes a 3.1GHz Intel Core i5 processor, 16GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD. It ships with four Thunderbolt 3/USB-C ports, Touch ID sensor and more. Although a previous-generation model, there’s still plenty of value here and it’s worth noting that this is a rare chance to score the upgraded hard drive with 256GB below $1,140. Includes a 1-year warranty,

Be sure to make the most of today’s deal and pick up a USB-C hub, which will be great for connecting legacy devices. We recommend this model from Anker that delivers multiple USB-A ports for $18. This is a great way to transfer data between older hard drives or create a permanent docking station with accessories you’ve not yet upgraded to USB-C.

2017 13-inch MacBook Pro features:

3.1 GHz Intel Core i5 Dual-Core

16GB of 2133 MHz RAM | 256GB SSD

13.3″ 2560 x 1600 Retina Display

Integrated Intel Iris Plus Graphics 650

802.11ac Wi-Fi | Bluetooth 4.2

Touch Bar | Touch ID Sensor

4 x Thunderbolt 3 (USB Type-C) Ports

3.5mm Headphone Jack | Stereo Speakers

Force Touch Trackpad

macOS High Sierra

