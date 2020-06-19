Green Toys Wagon drops to down to $16 at Amazon (35% off) + more from $6

Amazon is now offering the Green Toys Wagon Outdoor Toy for $15.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Be sure to clip the on-page coupon to redeem the special price. Regularly between $20 and $25, today’s offer is more than 35% off the going rate, matching our previous mention, and the lowest we can find. Made in the USA from 100% recycled material, Green Toys are as fun for the kids as they are an environmentally-conscious purchase for parents. Featuring no metal axels or external coatings, everything is built to be as safe as possible for little monsters. Rated 4+ stars from over 540 Amazon customers, head below for even more Green Toys deals.

If the wagon toy won’t cut it for your needs or you’re just looking for something even more affordable, there are several other notable Green Toys deals still live on Amazon:

We also have some great deals available on hardcover Dr. Seuss books at Amazon to help the kids read as well as a collection Hot Wheels id cars from under $3 Prime shipped. But for the bigger kids, Gotrax’s Electric Scooter is down at $98, Sphero’s RVR all-terrain coding robot is $154 (save $96), and you’ll find even more right here.

For additional environmentally-friendly price drops, hit up our daily Green Deals roundups.

More on the Green Toys Wagon Outdoor Toy:

Made in the USA from 100% recycled plastic

Great for indoor or outdoor play with no metal axles or external coatings

Encourages motor skill development and open, imaginative play

No BPA, phthalates or PVC

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!