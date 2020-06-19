Amazon Dr. Seuss book sale from $8 + B2G1 FREE on hardcover collections

- Jun. 19th 2020 1:37 pm ET

From $8
Amazon is now offering a series of notable deals on hardcover Dr. Seuss books for your collection and to help the kids start reading. One standout here is the The Big Green Book of Beginner Books for $8.07 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Simply clip the on-page coupon to redeem the special price. Regularly as much as $17, it has sold for between $10 and $12 at Amazon and is now at the best we can find. It features “easy words, engaging rhymes and bright art [that] can turn any kid into a reader.” Containing six individual Dr. Seuss stories in one hardcover package, this is great way to entertain the youngsters and even help them learn to read. This Amazon best-seller carries a 4+ star rating from over 340 customers. But be sure to head below for even more deals.

Dr. Seuss books on sale at Amazon:

You’ll also find the The Big Orange Book of Beginner Books on sale for the same price as the deal above, with the similar pricing comparison data. This is essentially more of the same but with six different Dr. Seuss stories inside.

However, Amazon is also offering a buy two get one free promotion on select Dr. Seuss books right now as well. All of the titles are at just below $10, leaving you with a potential savings of up to around 33% today. Add any three of the Dr. Seuss books in the list below, and the lowest priced one will be free at checkout. The Big Green and Orange books mentioned above are not eligible for the B2G1 free sale.

If you prefer some gaming art books and the like, head over to our previous roundup for deals from $17.50 or so. We also have a series of ongoing ComiXology offers on Marvel and DC graphic novels starting from just $1.

More on the Big Green Book of Beginner Books:

The only thing better than a Dr. Seuss book is six of them in one! The easy words, engaging rhymes and bright art can turn any kid into a reader. Enjoy six stories, including I Am Not Going to Get Up TodayWacky WednesdayMaybe You should Fly a Jet! Maybe You should be a Vet!, Would You Rather Be a BullfrogI Wish That I Had Duck Feet, and Great Day for Up –all on one colorful, sturdy hardcover package.

