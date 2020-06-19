TP-Link’s budget-focused Wi-Fi smart plug plummets to Amazon low at just $9

Amazon is offering the TP-Link Kasa Wi-Fi Smart Plug (HS103) for $8.99 Prime shipped with the code 40KASAPLUG at checkout. Normally $15, this matches the all-time low that we’ve tracked for a single plug and is within $0.50 of the best deal we’ve seen, though that required you to purchase two plugs to score the discounted rate. Offering compatibility with both Alexa and Assistant, you’ll be able to easily give vocal commands to turn on or off your new smart plugs. Plus, through the Kasa Smart app, you can schedule timers for when your new plugs should turn on or off, further automating your smart home. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

Update 6/19 @ 3:58 PM: Amazon is offering the Eve Energy HomeKit-enabled Smart Plug for $19.99 Prime shipped. Normally closer to $50, today’s deal beats our last mention by $5 and matches the all-time low at Amazon set only once before. Rated 4.3/5 stars, and we called this the best power-monitoring option on the market in our latest smart plug roundup.

Honestly, it’s quite difficult to find a lower-cost individual smart plug. We did spot that Gosund’s Wi-Fi-enabled Smart Plug is available for $7 Prime shipped, which saves you $2 over today’s lead deal. It supports schedules and both Alexa/Assistant, just like today’s lead deal. However, the rounded design makes it a bit more difficult to use multiple plugs in the same outlet.

If you’ve yet to dive into the smart home ecosystem, be sure to check out this deal we spotted yesterday. It gives you the Amazon Echo Show 5 and Blink Mini HD Security Camera for just $65 shipped. Saving you $60 over normal prices, this is a great way to issue voice commands to your brand-new smart plug.

TP-Link Mini Smart Plug features:

With the Kasa Smart Wi-Fi Plug Lite you can control smaller electronics, up to 10 AMPs, from anywhere with the Kasa Smart App. Manage fans, lamps, and other small electronics conveniently from your smartphone. Even use simple voice commands with Alexa, Google Assistant or Microsoft Cortana to control your lite smart plug.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!