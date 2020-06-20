Amazon’s #1 best-selling Instant Pot Duo Plus hits 2020 Amazon low at $80

- Jun. 20th 2020 9:21 am ET

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering the Instant Pot Duo Plus 9-in-1 6-quart Pressure Cooker for $79.99 shipped. Normally $120, today’s deal is the best we’ve tracked in 2020. For comparison, the all-time low that we’ve seen at Amazon is $65 and that was set back during Black Friday 2019. Offering a 6-quart capacity, the Instant Pot Duo Plus is a must-have for mealtime. There are 15 one-touch smart program buttons here, giving you easy access to the many different cooking options that the Instant Pot Duo Plus can do. Rated 4.6/5 stars and is a #1 best-seller.

Ditch the Instant Pot namesake and larger 6-quart offering to save some cash. The Gourmia 4-quart Pressure Cooker is available for $55 shipped at Amazon. With 13 cooking modes, this model also lacks a few of the one-touch buttons that today’s lead deal, but largely does the same job in the kitchen.

Also, be sure to pick up the 1,000 Days of Instant Pot cookbook. It has 1,000 recipes to try out, giving you more than enough to choose from if you’re planning to use your new kitchen appliance every day. At $11 Prime shipped, it’s a no-brainer purchase.

Instant Pot Duo Plus Pressure Cooker features:

  • Upgrade from duo: Instant Pot Duo plus is the updated duo. Duo plus upgrades include the easyseal lid to automatically seal when pressure cooking and a cooking progress indicator, so you know when cooking begins.
  • Cooks fast and saves time: The Instant Pot Duo plus Multi-Cooker combines 9 Appliances in one: pressure cooker, slow cooker, rice cooker, steamer, sauté pan, egg cooker, yogurt maker, warmer and sterilizer – and cooks up to 70% faster
  • Consistently delicious: 15 one-touch smart programs put cooking ribs, soups, beans, rice, poultry, yogurt, desserts and more on autopilot – with tasty results

