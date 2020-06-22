Bose Home 500 AirPlay 2 Speaker packs a built-in display at $299 (Save $100)

Amazon is currently offering the Bose Home 500 AirPlay 2 Speaker for $299 shipped. Also available at B&H. Typically selling for $399, today’s offer is good for a $100 discount, and returns to the Amazon all-time low. Rocking AirPlay 2 support, the Bose Home 500 comes equipped with built-in Alexa and the Google Assistant. It’s said to offer wall-to-wall stereo sound and an integrated display showcases album artwork for some extra flair. Bluetooth as well as Wi-Fi connectivity round out the notable features. Over 735 customers have left a 4.4/5 star rating. Head below for more.

Save even more compared to the lead deal while still bringing home AirPlay 2 by grabbing the Sonos One Smart Speaker for $199 at Amazon. Here you’ll be giving up the more premium audio array, built-in display, and more. But one perk is that going this route means you’ll be able to further expand your setup down the road with other Sonos speakers.

Or you could take advantage of today’s $200 HomePod discount instead. As part of this week’s WWDC sale at Best Buy, you’ll be able to save on not only Apple’s AirPlay 2 speaker, but also the latest MacBook Pro and more.

Bose Home 500 AirPlay 2 Speaker features:

The Bose Home Speaker 500 delivers wireless wall-to-wall stereo sound from a single speaker. Built-in voice control from Alexa and Google Assistant puts songs, playlists, and more at the tip of your tongue. And you have the freedom to control the music your way – with your voice, with a tap on the top controls, or with the Bose Music app.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!