Marshall’s Stockwell II BT Speaker with 20-hr. battery now $130 (Reg. $200)

- Jun. 23rd 2020 8:58 am ET

Get this deal
Reg. $200 $130
0

Amazon is offering the Marshall Stockwell II Portable Bluetooth Speaker for $129.99 shipped. Matched as part of Best Buy’s Deals of the Day. Originally $250, this model typically sells for between $170 and $200 with today’s offer being the lowest price we can find. Packing three class D amplifiers, a bass relax cabinet, IPX4 water-resistance, Bluetooth 5.0, and over 20-hours of playback on a single charge, this portable speaker has just about everything you need. Multi-host functionality allows it to stay connected to two devices at once while everything is housed within a classic guitar amp-style design. Rated 4+ stars from over 500 Amazon customers. More details below.

Now, if the Marshall vibes and guitar amp design don’t do anything for you, take a look at the OontZ Angle 3. For just $26, this one sports even better water-resistance, simple Bluetooth connectivity, and an extremely affordable price tag. While the built-in battery won’t last quite as long at 14-hours, the cash savings here might be worth the trade off for some.

We have some other speaker deals running right now including JBL’s refurb portable Link 10 Assistant-enabled model and the Bose Home 500 AirPlay 2 Speaker. But you’ll definitely want to browse through the ongoing Best Buy and Anker WWDC sales for HomePod deals and more.

More on the Marshall Stockwell II Portable Speaker:

  • Stockwell II offers 20+ hours of portable playtime on a single charge. Its pint-sized frame and guitar inspired carry strap make it perfect to take with you.
  • Stockwell II utilizes Blumlein stereo sound Construction for a multi-directional experience that will immerse you in your music, indoors or out.
  • Stockwell II comes equipped with Bluetooth 5. 0 technology for wireless music play. Play music with any Bluetooth device at a range of up to 30 feet away from the speaker.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Get this deal
Reg. $200 $130
You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas of everyday life with the purchase of Whole Foods and the expansion of its Prime delivery service. You'll find everything related to Amazon, including the best deals, here in our constantly updated guide.
Best Bluetooth Speakers Deals

Best Bluetooth Speakers Deals

Portable Bluetooth speakers are one of the easiest and most cost-efficient ways to wirelessly stream your favorite music, podcasts, and internet radio from any smartphone, tablet, or laptop. These compact speakers include a built-in rechargeable battery that can usually produce room-filling sound for several hours.

Marshall

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

PXN MFi game controller
Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard