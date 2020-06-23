Marshall’s Stockwell II BT Speaker with 20-hr. battery now $130 (Reg. $200)

Amazon is offering the Marshall Stockwell II Portable Bluetooth Speaker for $129.99 shipped. Matched as part of Best Buy’s Deals of the Day. Originally $250, this model typically sells for between $170 and $200 with today’s offer being the lowest price we can find. Packing three class D amplifiers, a bass relax cabinet, IPX4 water-resistance, Bluetooth 5.0, and over 20-hours of playback on a single charge, this portable speaker has just about everything you need. Multi-host functionality allows it to stay connected to two devices at once while everything is housed within a classic guitar amp-style design. Rated 4+ stars from over 500 Amazon customers. More details below.

Now, if the Marshall vibes and guitar amp design don’t do anything for you, take a look at the OontZ Angle 3. For just $26, this one sports even better water-resistance, simple Bluetooth connectivity, and an extremely affordable price tag. While the built-in battery won’t last quite as long at 14-hours, the cash savings here might be worth the trade off for some.

We have some other speaker deals running right now including JBL’s refurb portable Link 10 Assistant-enabled model and the Bose Home 500 AirPlay 2 Speaker. But you’ll definitely want to browse through the ongoing Best Buy and Anker WWDC sales for HomePod deals and more.

More on the Marshall Stockwell II Portable Speaker:

Stockwell II offers 20+ hours of portable playtime on a single charge. Its pint-sized frame and guitar inspired carry strap make it perfect to take with you.

Stockwell II utilizes Blumlein stereo sound Construction for a multi-directional experience that will immerse you in your music, indoors or out.

Stockwell II comes equipped with Bluetooth 5. 0 technology for wireless music play. Play music with any Bluetooth device at a range of up to 30 feet away from the speaker.

