Ernie Ball guitar strings up to 40% off: 3-packs from $10 shipped + more

Sweetwater is now offering some notable deals on Ernie Ball guitar strings. You can score the 3-pack of Ernie Ball 2221 Regular Slinky Nickel Wound Electric Guitar Strings for $9.99 shipped. Regularly as much as $16.50, they currently go for closer to $14 at Amazon and elsewhere with today’s deal being the lowest price we can find. A perfect opportunity to stock up, don’t get stuck without a spare set at the worst possible time, only to be forced to pay full price. Made in California, these strings are stored in element shield packaging to ensure they stay fresh until you need them. Rated 4+ stars from over 14,000 guitar players. More deals and details below.

Over at Sweetwater, you’ll find a host of Ernie Ball gear on sale including a series of guitar strings, both electric and acoustic. Starting from $10, head over to this landing page to browse through the rest of the Ernie Ball price drops live right now.

Speaking of guitars, swing over to our previous roundup for up to $800 off models from Epiphone, Fender, Gretsch, and more.

Music makers will also want to hit up our ongoing series of features based on the massive update Apple issued recently for its flagship production software, Logic Pro X.

More on the Ernie Ball Slinky Electric Guitar Strings:

Gauges 10-13-17-26-36-46

Three-pack of Ernie Ball 2221 Regular Slinky Electric Guitar Strings

Gauges 10-13-17-26-36-46

Ernie Ball 2221 Regular Slinky Electric Guitar Strings feature nickel-plated steel wire wrapped around tin-plated, hex-shaped, steel core wire

Slinky strings provide vibrant, bright, lasting tone and reduce fret wear

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!