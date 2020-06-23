Illuminate your driveway or yard with a motion-sensing solar LED light for $19

OUSFOT US (97% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its Solar LED Motion-sensing Outdoor Security Light for $18.79 Prime shipped with the code A3QVC5AV and when you clip the on-page coupon. Normally closer to $30, today’s deal is among the best pricing that we’ve tracked all-time and is the lowest available. This light has a built-in motion sensor so it knows when something moves, triggering it to turn on. Because it only turns on when motion is detected, 1-day’s charge of the battery from the sun can last 8- to 12-hours of usage. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

Use some of your savings to pick up some outdoor tape to mount this light. You can snag 60-inches of 3M Permanent Outdoor Mounting Tape for just $9 Prime shipped. This tape can hold up to 5-pounds, which is more than enough to support today’s lead deal.

Be sure to swing by our daily Green Deals roundup for other fantastic discounts. Today we’ve got the RYOBI 18V String Trimmer down to $59, which will be a great addition to your ONE+ tool setup.

OUSFOT Solar LED Light features:

The solar lights outdoor automatically turns on at night. Usually it is in dim mode, while it becomes brighter when motion is detected and returns to dim mode when the person leaves for 30 seconds.

The solar lights outdoor has two heads with 56 LEDS that can be rotated 360°, offering a good coverage of luminosity, you can easily direct the heads in your desired directions. Two special lights shape is different from other circular lights, which make your life a little different.

This solar flood light is water, heat, frost resistant for all kinds of severe weather, perfect for outdoor, garden, driveway, front door, wall, street, garage, walkways, patios, backyards, and windows, etc.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!