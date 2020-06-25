Ninja Pro Blender now $50 (Refurb, Orig. $100) + more kitchenware from $20

For today only, Woot is offering some notable deals on select kitchenware at as much as 40% off. One standout is the Ninja NJ600 Professional Blender in refurbished condition for $49.99. Shipping is free for Prime members, but you’ll get hit with a $6 delivery fee otherwise. Originally around $100, it’s currently going for as much at Amazon in new condition and about $81 refurbished. This is a 1000-watt blender with a dishwasher-safe pitcher, lid, and blades. Featuring “Total Crush” technology, this model can blast solid ice cubes into snow in seconds, and make short work of fruits and vegetables. Ships with a 90-day warranty and carries a 4+ star rating from over 1,800 Amazon customers. More deals and details below.

Now, if you don’t need a big stand-up blender like this for your daily protein shake, consider a smaller option like the Ninja Personal Blender. Coming in at $50 with solid 4+ star ratings, this is a great alternative to today’s lead deal that it is even more convenient to use. It might not be quite as powerful, but it will more than suffice for daily smoothies and light meal prep.

Be sure to browse through the rest of today’s Woot kitchenware sale right here for additional deals starting from $20. You’ll find slow cookers, dehydrators, meat slicers, and much more. Then swing by our home goods deal hub for everything else.

More on the Ninja NJ600 Professional Blender:

The Ninja NJ600CO Professional Blender features a sleek design and outstanding performance with 1000 watts of professional power. Ninja Total Crushing Technology is perfect for ice crushing, blending, pureeing, and controlled processing. Crush ice, whole fruits and vegetables in seconds! The XL 72 oz. professional blender jar is perfect for making drinks and smoothies for the whole family. All parts are BPA free and dishwasher safe.

