Finally make the switch to a minimal wallet with this deal at under $12

Access Denied (100% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its Minimal Front Pocket Wallet for $11.89 Prime shipped with the code DEAL30AD at checkout. normally $17, today’s deal is one of the best prices that we’ve tracked all-time. I used to carry a pretty thick wallet in my back pocket every day, and within the past year or so I decided that I was going to switch to a more minimal front pocket wallet. Honestly, it’s the best decision ever. My back hurts less, I’m not as worried about pickpockets in the city, and it’s easier to access while in a drive-thru. This model features room for four cards, an ID slot, and some cash. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

This one offers a slightly different design and comes in at just $10 Prime shipped. It has similar features to today’s lead deal, but offers a design that isn’t quite as premium in my opinion.

Regardless of which wallet you choose, be sure to swing by our fashion guide for other great deals on stepping up your wardrobe. We’re updating it daily with the best sales from around the web, so be sure to check back often.

Access Denied Minimal Wallet features:

This minimalist wallet is handmade out of full grain genuine leather and is stitched with precision and detail. Expect it to last for years!

Small and compact built for only what you need, and nothing more. FEATURES: 4 Card Slots, 1 ID Window, and 1 Cash Slot. MEASURES: 4.3 x 2.75 x 1/8 inches thick.

Easy Access Thumb Hole and RFID Blocking Guaranteed on your Credit Cards, Debit Cards, Driver License, and ID Cards. (NOTE: This wallet may not block ID badges, access cards, or hotel room cards which operate at a much lower frequency [120-150 KHz]).

