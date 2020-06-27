Start a HomeBridge server or run RetroPi on a $90 Raspberry Pi 4 starter kit

CanaKit (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its Raspberry Pi 4 4GB Starter Kit for $89.99 shipped when you clip the on-page coupon. This is a 10% discount and is the first major price drop that we’ve tracked on a CanaKit like this, though we have seen a Vilros Pi 4 drop to $79 once in the past. Raspberry Pi 4 is the latest ultra-compact computer from the well-known company, and this kit gives you everything needed to get started. Included you’ll find a case, a few heat sinks, microSD card that’s pre-loaded with NOOBS, power supply, and quick-start guide. Whether you’re wanting to turn it into a RetroPi or run HomeBridge off of it, Raspberry Pi is something everyone should have at least one of. Rated a stellar 4.8/5 stars.

If you’re just upgrading from a previous Raspberry Pi and already have a microSD card, this Vilros starter kit is a great alternative. It’s $85 shipped on Amazon and includes a case, heat sink, and power supply for a simple start-up.

However, ditching the included case saves quite a bit. Vilros also has a starter kit that includes just the heat sink and power supply for only $67 shipped, saving you quite a bit compared to the two deals above.

CanaKit Raspberry Pi 4 features:

Includes Raspberry Pi 4 4GB Model B with 1.5GHz 64-bit quad-core ARMv8 CPU (4GB RAM)

32GB Samsung EVO+ Micro SD Card (Class 10) Pre-loaded with NOOBS, USB MicroSD Card Reader

CanaKit Premium High-Gloss Raspberry Pi 4 Case with Integrated Fan Mount, CanaKit Low Noise Bearing System Fan

CanaKit 3.5A USB-C Raspberry Pi 4 Power Supply with Noise Filter, Set of Heat Sinks, Micro HDMI to HDMI Cable – 6 foot (Supports up to 4K 60p)

CanaKit USB-C PiSwitch (On/Off Power Switch for Raspberry Pi 4)

