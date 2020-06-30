Details and screenshots on the upcoming Crysis Remastered have now leaked ahead of tomorrow’s scheduled reveal. Courtesy of Microsoft’s online storefront, a listing for the game has now popped up with a series of screenshots, a new trailer, what appears to be the official release date, and more. Head below for everything.

Crysis is a first-person shooter developed by Crytek and published by EA that originally released back in 2007. The incredibly graphic intensive title marked the first in a series of Crysis titles and was praised for its groundbreaking visuals.

Armed with a powerful Nanosuit and faced with a horde of alien invaders, players can become invisible to stalk enemy patrols or upgrade a “huge arsenal of modular weaponry” to take out the galactic threat. You can learn more about the game in our announcement coverage right here.

Crysis Remastered leak:

Fast forward to today (or technically tomorrow), and the already impressive looking game is headed to modern consoles with 4K Ultra HD and HDR10 support in tow.

As spotted by Destructoid, the early Microsoft store listing features a new trailer, some screenshots, and a series of details regarding the upcoming Crysis Remastered. You can see the screenshots from the listing throughout this post and the trailer is still live right here.

Potential Release Date:

The Crysis Remastered Microsoft store listing also contains some previously unknown details including the July 23, 2020 release date and 7.01GB file size. While it’s hard to say for sure if the release date will stick at this point, it appears as though the early listing page has already been updated internally to some degree, with the date remaining intact. Although, we will know for sure tomorrow.

The listing also mentions those who pre-order will receive Crysis Remastered “two days prior to the official launch.” It does not appear as though pre-orders will be live until tomorrow at the time of writing. The game is coming to PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch.

9to5Toys’ Take:

Crysis was a brilliant game that probably didn’t get the attention it deserved back when it was originally released. Unlike the fantastic Resident Evil remakes that essentially overhauled games most players already experienced in some way or other, the new Crysis Remastered might very well be the first time many younger gamers even hear about the game, never mind experience the Nanosuit for the first time.

While we are talking EA’s summer announcement schedule, here’s everything from this month’s EA Play showcase you might have missed, details on the new Star Wars Squadrons, and the latest on Madden NFL 21.

