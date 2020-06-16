While the actual NFL season seems more in limbo than ever before, we can now count on the release of Madden 21 right on time. Today, EA Sports detailed the latest upcoming edition of the iconic football game with full details on changes, new modes, and of course, the cover athlete for this year’s game. We also received the most in-depth look at gameplay to date. Madden is often noted as a game with only incremental improvements each year. The 2021 version appears to be looking to depart from those previous impressions with a new controller layout that will make for some changes, if you’re a seasoned Madden gamer. Hit the jump for full details on these adjustments, availability, and more.

Madden 21 set to arrive in August

EA Sports will be following the usual trend for the series, releasing the latest version of Madden on August 28. It will first arrive on PS4, Xbox One, and PC. However, there’s a bonus if you pre-order today. EA will offer up early access on August 25, so you can get a jumpstart on your franchise campaign.

A few other notable details on the actual release include that the game will be available be Steam for the first time. If you happen to purchase on Xbox One, it will automatically transfer over to Xbox Series X.

New gameplay set for Madden 21 unveil

Madden 21 is also going to showcase some new gameplay controls, which were first exposed in today’s trailer. Alongside video showcased today, EA Sports released a statement further detailing these changes:

Go All Out in Madden NFL 21 with innovative gameplay mechanics that offer advanced levels of control and inspire creativity on both sides of the ball. Feel all-out control with the new Skill Stick ball-carrier system, dominate the edge with fresh pass rush moves, experience more open-field realism with tackle improvements, and have more fun with user-controlled celebrations.

If you’re an avid Madden fan (who isn’t?), you may be concerned that EA is tinkering with one of the best parts of the game. Like many previous iterations, there will be the opportunity to adjust controls back to classic modes to fit your style.

Madden 21 will retail for $60 when it’s released in August. You can pre-order it today at various retailers with the added perk above of having early access. EA and the NFL recently announced a renewed partnership thought 2026. However, 2K Studios is also getting in the mix with their own football game, marking a return after a long hiatus.

