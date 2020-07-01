Panasonic’s eneloop battery charger has a USB port too for $8 (Reg. $20)

Amazon offers the Panasonic eneloop Battery Charger with USB for $7.99. Free shipping is available for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $20, today’s deal is a match of our previous mention and at least 50% less than the regular going rate. Panasonic’s eneloop line of rechargeable batteries are some of the best out there, but you won’t always find a wall charger bundled together. Going with today’s deal will let you power up AA and AAA batteries quickly, ensuring that you always have a full charge ready to go. Better yet? This model features a built-in USB port for powering smartphones and other devices. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

Leverage your savings today and pick up a 4-pack of Energizer Rechargeable Batteries for $7. This is a great way to expand your battery collection and round out today’s lead deal. This 4-pack offers 2000mAh of storage and the ability to be charged up to 1,000 times. You can expect full capacity to last for up to a year, ensuring that you’re always ready to go. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

Make sure you check out this week’s earlier Panasonic eneloop battery price drops for even more deals on rechargeable power solutions. Jump into our daily Green Deals roundup for additional markdowns on everything that’s environmentally-friendly, including solar panels, electric outdoor tools, and more.

Panasonic eneloop Wall Charger features:

  • Individual battery charging technology
  • Charge any combination of 1 – 4 AA or AAA Eneloop cells in up to 7 hours
  • Convenient USB charging port; 5V 1a
  • Four LED lights indicate battery charging
  • Battery polarity detection safety technology – Auto shut off

