Banana Republic 4th of July Sale takes extra 50% off clearance + 40% off sitewide

Banana Republic’s 4th of July Sale takes an extra 50% off clearance items and 40% off regular items. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $50 or more. One of the most notable deals from this event is the men’s 9-inch Core Temp Shorts. Originally priced at $70, however during the sale they’re marked down to $37. You can find them in an array of color options and they’re a perfect style for summer. These shorts are lightweight and resist wrinkles for a polished look all-day. With over 500 reviews from Banana Republic customers, they’re rated 4.8/5 stars. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks.
Our top picks for men include:
- 9-inch Core Temp Shorts $37 (Orig. $70)
- Core Temp Terry Hoodie $39 (Orig. $65)
- Organic Soft Washed T-Shirt $18 (Orig. $30)
- Vintage Henley T-Shirt $24 (Orig. $40)
- Don’t Sweat It Polo $24 (Orig. $45)
- …and even more deals…
Our top picks for women include:
- Silk Cotton Duster Cardgian $83 (Orig. $139)
- Linen-Cotton Wide-Leg Jumpsuit $89 (Orig. $149)
- Halter-Neck Sweater Tank $42 (Orig. $70)
- Cowl Neck Camisole $42 (Orig. $70)
- Eyelet Tiered Camisole $48 (Orig. $80)
- …and even more deals…
