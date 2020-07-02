Banana Republic 4th of July Sale takes extra 50% off clearance + 40% off sitewide

- Jul. 2nd 2020 8:41 am ET

Banana Republic’s 4th of July Sale takes an extra 50% off clearance items and 40% off regular items. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $50 or more. One of the most notable deals from this event is the men’s 9-inch Core Temp Shorts. Originally priced at $70, however during the sale they’re marked down to $37. You can find them in an array of color options and they’re a perfect style for summer. These shorts are lightweight and resist wrinkles for a polished look all-day. With over 500 reviews from Banana Republic customers, they’re rated 4.8/5 stars. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

