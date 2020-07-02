Amazon slashes Google Pixel 3/XL as low as $369 for July 4th (Up to $465 off)

Amazon is offering the Google Pixel 3 64GB in Black for $368.76 shipped. That’s $430 off the going rate found at retailers like Best Buy and is within $19 of the lowest Amazon offer we have tracked. It doesn’t matter if you’ve been wanting to upgrade your old smartphone or simply want a backup, it’s hard to overlook this affordable flagship from Google. It boasts a quad-core Snapdragon 845 processor, Qi charging, and a camera that can still hold its own when compared with the latest iPhone and Samsung smartphones. Google’s algorithms are constantly getting better, ensuring that the bokeh blur in all of your future photos only continues to improve. Rated 4.1/5 stars. Continue reading to find more Google Pixel 3 models on sale.

More Google Pixel 3 models on sale:

Add a layer of protection to your new investment with an X-level Google Pixel 3 Case for $10. It’s ultra thin, making your devices only a tick bigger. Raised edges along the front are said to deliver 360-degree protection.

Google Pixel 3 64GB in Black features:

Capture the perfect shot every time, get things done with the Google Assistant,1 enjoy an all-day battery, and more.

Get everyone in the picture with Group Selfies—no selfie stick required. Snap portraits like a pro with Portrait Mode. Capture smiles, not blinks, for a great photo every time.

Pixel 3 comes with a battery that charges fast and wirelessly, and lasts all day. It’s even smart enough to limit battery usage for the apps you don’t use often to keep you going longer.

