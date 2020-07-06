DJI’s Mavic Air 2 Fly More Combo hits new all-time low at $869 (Reg. $988)

Update 7/6: Amazon is no longer offering the discounted price, but B&H has it for $869 shipped, beating Amazon by $0.44.

Amazon is offering the DJI Mavic Air 2 Fly More Drone Combo for $869.44 shipped . Also available B&H for $869 shipped less. Down from its $988 launch price, today’s deal is the first price drop that we’ve seen and is the best available by almost $120. DJI’s Mavic Air 2 offers 4K video and 48MP photos with a bird’s eye view. You’ll have 34-minutes of flight time per charge, which is more than enough to capture tons of aerial footage. Plus, the 3-axis gimbal ensures your photos or video are perfectly stable. The Fly More combo includes two extra batteries, charging dock, 6 sets of propellers and a nice case. Rated 4.1/5 stars you can learn more about this #1 new-release in our hands-on review.

On a tighter budget? The DJI Mavic Mini Fly More Combo is a great buy. At $499, you’ll score a compact drone, three total batteries, and much more. It only records in 2.7K, not 4K like today’s lead deal, and boasts 30-minutes of flight time.

Regardless of which drone you pick up, be sure to have ample storage. Both 2.7K and 4K recording require fast read and write speeds, which SanDisk’s 128GB microSD card delivers. At $25, this will be perfect for storing your aerial shots.

DJI Mavic Air 2 Fly More Combo features:

A midrange drone with flagship features, the DJI Mavic Air 2 Fly More Combo combines a foldable and portable frame, high-end camera system, and a host of accessories to get you flying quickly. The 3-axis gimbal sports a 1/2″ CMOS sensor capable of capturing 8K Hyperlapse time-lapse shots, 4K60 video, 240 fps slow-motion 1080p video, and up to 48MP stills. In addition, photos, panoramas, and video can be captured in HDR for more dynamic results. All your footage can be saved to 8GB of internal storage and on optional SD cards up to 256GB in size.

