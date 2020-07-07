Under Armour Rival Fleece Hoodie drops to $23 Prime shipped (Reg. $45)

Amazon offers the Under Armour Men’s Rival Fleece Pullover Hoodie in several color options for $22.50 Prime shipped. Regularly priced at $45, that’s an Amazon all-time low. This sweatshirt is sweat-wicking and has a soft fleece interior for added comfort. It also features a large kangaroo pocket and hood. The logo on the sweatshirt also adds a fashionable touch and it can easily be worn with shorts, joggers, jeans, or khakis alike. Rated 4.6/5 stars with over 2,500 reviews. Head below the jump to find even more deals today.

Another great deal that can be paired with the hoodie is the Champion Men’s Jersey Shorts in Granite for $11. These shorts are regularly priced at $14 and that’s the lowest price we’ve seen in over a month. Rated 4.3/5 stars with over 8,000 reviews.

Also, be sure to check out the Hautelook Gym Essential Sale that’s offering up to 60% off Nike, adidas, and more.

Under Armour Rival Fleece Hoodie features:

Ultra-soft, 230g cotton-blend fleece. Material wicks sweat & dries really fast.

Adjustable crossover hood with open snorkel neckline.

Front kangaroo pocket. Ribbed cuffs & hem. Raglan sleeves.

Woven patch logo. New, streamlined fit for a more athletic look & feel.

