Add Nintendo’s Pro Switch Controller to your setup for $59 shipped (Reg. $70)

- Jul. 3rd 2020 10:56 am ET

0

Walmart is now offering the Nintendo Switch Pro Controller for $59 shipped. While somewhat expected at any time now, Amazon is yet to price match here. Regularly $70, like it still fetches at Best Buy, today’s offer is matching our previous mention and the lowest total we can find. Nintendo’s first-party Pro Controller, a must-have for navigation-intensive titles like Breath of the Wild, provides a more traditional form-factor with shoulder triggers and analog sticks. It also sports built-in HD rumble, motion controls, and a wireless design. A USB-C to USB-A charging cable is included in the package. Rated 4+ stars from over 13,300 Amazon customers. More details below.

A great alternative to the Pro Controller is the highly-rated PowerA Enhanced Controller for Nintendo Switch at under $45 shipped. It provides a very similar wireless setup and ships with a 2-year warranty. However, if you don’t mind a wired option, the Super Mario Edition of PowerA’s Switch Controller is currently down at $15 Prime shipped. You’ll find more details on that and plenty of other Nintendo Switch cases and controllers from $10 right here.

Nintendo also has some of its hard-to-get hardware in-stock at the moment. That includes the NES and SNES classic Edition consoles from $55 as well as the NES/SNES wireless Switch controllers from $35. There’s no telling how long these offers might last, so jump on them now while you still can. Or just go grab a SEGA Genesis mini console while it’s matching the all-time low at $40 and call it a day.

More on the Nintendo Switch Pro Controller:

Enhance game play with this Nintendo Switch pro controller. Its traditional design includes motion controls, two analog control sticks and the ability to read Amiibo figures, and a USB-C cable is provided for charging. This Nintendo Switch pro controller works with any mode, whether the console is docked or undocked.

Adorama July 4 sale

nintendo

