Today’s eero discounts add mesh and Echo devices to your smart home from $69

Today we’ve found several eero mesh WiFi routers bundles priced from $69 at Amazon. Our top pick is the eero mesh 802.11ac WiFi (2-pack) with Echo Flex for $119 shipped. That’s $75 off the value of $193 and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $16. If you have been on the hunt for an affordable way to embrace mesh, it’s hard to pass this up. The inclusion of an Echo Flex brings Alexa into your setup, propelling your smart home even further. You can expect enough coverage for up to 3,000-square foot spaces. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

More eero discounts:

If you been expanding your smart home, chances are high that you have a few bridges lying around for Hue, Lutron, and the like. These require an Ethernet connection and NETGEAR’s 5-Port Gigabit Switch gives you a nice selection of them for $15.

Oh, and while we’re talking mesh, be sure to have a look at our coverage of Asus‘ new ZenWiFi AX Mini router series. It sets itself apart from Google Wifi and eero thanks to the implementation of Wi-Fi 6.

eero mesh WiFi features:

This bundle includes an Amazon eero mesh WiFi system (2-pack) and an Echo Flex. With Alexa, you can easily manage WiFi access for devices and individuals in the home, taking focus away from screens and back to what’s important.

Whole-home coverage – An Amazon eero 2-pack is a mesh WiFi system (2 mesh WiFi router/extenders) that replaces your router and covers up to 3,000 sq. ft.

Easily expand your system – With cross-compatible hardware, you can add eero products as your needs change.

