SMITH and Costa Sunglasses up to 75% off at Steep and Cheap from $34

Just in time for the peak of summer, Steep and cheap offers up to 75% off SMITH and Costa sunglasses. Prices are as marked. Shipping prices apply and vary. The men’s SMITH Double Down Sunglasses are currently on sale for $110. For comparison, these sunglasses were originally priced at $199. This style is a classic and can be styled for years to come. It features tortoise ear pieces and has a stainless steel frame that’s durable. Finally, hit the jump to find the rest of our top picks.
For, women, the Smith Drift Goggles are currently marked down to $34 and originally were priced at $75. These goggles are very trendy when hitting the slopes and great for winter activities. Plus, they come in a variety of lens options.
Our top picks for men include:
- Costa Polarized Aviators $195 (Orig. $278)
- Costa Montauk Polarized Sunglasses $95 (Orig. $267)
- SMITH Double Down Sunglasses $110 (Orig. $199)
- SMITH Skyline Chromapop $75 (Orig. $190)
- SMITH Guide Choice $125 (Orig. $179)
- …and even more deals…
Our top picks for women include:
- SMITH Transporter Sunglasses $100 (Orig. $199)
- SMITH Fairground Chromapop $60 (Orig. $169)
- SMITH Eclipse Sunglasses $100 (Orig. $169)
- SMITH Drift Goggles $34 (Orig. $75)
- SMITH Highwire Sunglasses $75 (Orig. $169)
- …and even more deals…
