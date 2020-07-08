SMITH and Costa Sunglasses up to 75% off at Steep and Cheap from $34

Just in time for the peak of summer, Steep and cheap offers up to 75% off SMITH and Costa sunglasses. Prices are as marked. Shipping prices apply and vary. The men’s SMITH Double Down Sunglasses are currently on sale for $110. For comparison, these sunglasses were originally priced at $199. This style is a classic and can be styled for years to come. It features tortoise ear pieces and has a stainless steel frame that’s durable. Finally, hit the jump to find the rest of our top picks.

For, women, the Smith Drift Goggles are currently marked down to $34 and originally were priced at $75. These goggles are very trendy when hitting the slopes and great for winter activities. Plus, they come in a variety of lens options.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

