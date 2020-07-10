For just $4, you can never worry about tying your shoes again (Save 50%)

HomarTech (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its Elastic No Tie Shoelaces for $3.99 Prime shipped with the code 6BU7JQP5 at checkout. This is down from its $8 going rate and saves you 50% from its regular price. If you hate tying shoes, these are a must-have. You’ll remove your old laces and replace them with this elastic setup. It has a drawstring so you can change the tightness, and installs in seconds. This is really awesome if you’re constantly in a hurry, as you can just slip shoes on and off, never worrying about untied laces again. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

However, opting for standard shoelaces does save you some cash. This pair is just $3 Prime shipped, which is a full 25% below what today’s lead deal costs. The thing to think about is whether you want to worry about tying laces or not.

Speaking of shoes, did you see the Allen Edmonds drivers and boat shoe sale? You’ll find that it takes 30% off select styles, giving you plenty of choices to pick from should your wardrobe need an upgrade.

Homar Elastic No Tie Shoelace features:

Turn Your Shoes Into A Slip On – HOMAR lacing system locks your shoelaces in place, no adjustments needed after your initial install, turn your any pair of shoes into slip on sneakers.

One Size Fits All – Our no tie shoe laces are 2.6mm in diameter and 59 inches/150 cm in length, longer than regular shoelaces on market, fit for kids and adults, any kind of shoes such as sneakers, boots, tennis, runnig shoes, board shoes and casual shoes.

Strong Elasticity – Every shoestring consists of 12 imported Malay rubber bands, add compression and reduce discomfort, give you enough support when doing sports.

