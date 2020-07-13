Aukey’s 1080p Dual Dash Camera drops to a new low of $96 shipped (Reg. $130)

Aukey Direct via Amazon is offering its DR02D Dual 1080p Dash Camera for $96.16 shipped with the code AY63F7LE at checkout. Normally $130, today’s deal is among the best pricing that we’ve tracked and is the lowest available. Offering the ability to record both the front and back of your car, this dash camera is worthy of any road trip. Sometimes, you might want to catch something crazy that happened behind your vehicle. Aukey’s DR02D enables you to do do just that. It records in 1080p and stores everything on a microSD card, making transferring it to a computer super simple. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

If you just need a single lens to record from, Apeman’s 1080p dash camera is a must-have. It’s available for just $40 shipped and records in 1080p, just like today’s lead deal. The biggest downside here is that you’ll lose out on the dual front-and-back recording that Aukey provides with the DR02D.

Regardless of which option you pick up, be sure to grab Samsung’s 32GB microSD card. You can buy one at Amazon for only $7.50 Prime shipped and it comes with a handy adapter that helps streamline transferring footage from dash camera to computer.

Aukey Dual Dash Cam features:

The DR02 D is a complete front and rear dash camera system that backs you up in any road incident. Sony Exmor Sensors in both cameras capture super-sharp 1080p video (accompanied by optional in-car audio) and perform well for nighttime driving

The wide-angle lenses cover more, capturing crucial peripheral action. 170° front and 152° rear fields of view monitor vehicle movements and other activity in front, behind, and even towards the sides

Emergency Recording automatically captures unexpected driving incidents and protects the recordings. Loop Recording allows continuous use by writing over old, unneeded footage. Connect to the AUKEY GM-32 GPS Antenna (sold separately) to embed location & speed data for trip tracking and greater protection

